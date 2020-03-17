Happy birthday Shweta Bachchan: Here are her best pics with dad Amitabh Bachchan, sis-in-law Aishwarya Rai

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:43 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is very close to his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who turns 46 on Tuesday. The actor often posts pictures of his time with her and showers her with love and praise on social media.

Married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, Shweta has two kids - daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya. After appearing on several talk shows and featuring in several magazines, Shweta debuted as a writer with the launch of her novel, Paradise Towers in 2018. She recently unveiled her first ever luxury collection at a show in Mumbai last month.

Amitabh was a proud father and turned emotional on seeing her wearing a jacket from her own collection which had the actor’s face printed on the sleeve. Expressing his feelings, he’d written, “A day of glory and pride .. when progeny excels .. when they achieve .. when they bring the eyes to moisten .. when independent hard work fructifies and the World sees and applauds .. when you see the glimmer and glow in the countenance.” He added, “Love to you Shweta .. and the pride you give to all of us.”

Amitabh Bachchan had shared then and now pictures of Shweta Bachchan.

He had also shared a post to express delight on her evolution from a child to a wonderful adult. “ kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala,” he had written.

On the day of her birthday, Amitabh took to Twitter on Shweta’s behalf to thank fans for their wishes. He wrote, “T 3472 - To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude .. All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care ..”

Shweta with the Bachchan family.

Shweta Bachchan during Karwa Chauth celebrations with the Bachchans.

Shweta also happens to be the daughter-in-law of superstar Raj Kapoor’s daughter -- late Ritu Nanda, who died last year after a long battle with cancer. She is often spotted at events and parties with the Bachchan family.

