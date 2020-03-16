‘Speechless’, says Radhika Madan as Amitabh Bachchan sends appreciation note for Angrezi Medium performance

bollywood

Actor Radhika Madan, who essayed the role of Irrfan Khan’s teenage daughter in the recently release Angrezi Medium, is on cloud nine and for a good reason -- Amitabh Bachchan watched the Homi Adajania film and was floored by her performance. Amitabh even sent a handwritten letter of appreciation to the young star.

“Radhika! This is Amitabh Bachchan & I write to you with greatest admiration for your work in Angrezi Medium. I saw the film yesterday and just could not resist writing you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity and success to you,” the actor wrote.

Sharing the letter and a picture of flowers, Radhika wrote on Instagram, “I dont know what to say or write..I’m speechless and so so so overwhelmed!@amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this . I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film’s release and a person standing outside saying “Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai” and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn’t faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed,in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances.#AngreziMedium”.

Amitabh often lauds artists by sending handwritten notes and flowers to them when he watches and finds their films worth appreciation. Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and others have also received similar notes earlier.

Angrezi Medium traces the relationship between a father - a single parent - and his teen daughter and how they struggle to get her to a foreign college of her dreams. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal. The film opened to mixed reviews, with critics appreciating the performances while shunning the script as weak.

