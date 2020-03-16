Coronavirus: Bollywood set to lose Rs 800 cr due to shutdown, Baaghi 3 losses pegged at Rs 25- 30 cr

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:26 IST

As all shootings are cancelled and theatres in many parts of the country shutdown amid coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood stands to incur an estimated loss of Rs 800 crore. As per a Mumbai Mirror report , more than half of cinemas across the country - around 3500 screens - have been shutdown, following orders from various state governments including Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and Punjab.

Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3 hit theatres on March 6 and the film had collected Rs 90.67 crore in the first week of its release. On the other hand, Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium has collected Rs 9.5 crore in three days of the release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#AngreziMedium Fri ₹ 4.03 cr. #India biz. Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19.”

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Katrina Kaif stays at home with sister Isabella, Sunny Leone says she’s ‘bored out of my mind’. Watch

Trade analyst Komal Nahta told the daily. “It’s a loss of Rs 25- 30 crore for the makers of Baaghi 3. Theatres shutting down have also impacted the weekend business of Angrezi Medium. The Hindi film industry stands to lose Rs 800 crore owning to delays in releases and shooting schedules.”

Taran had earlier told HT, “This will definitely have repercussions in the entertainment industry. Films will not release, the producers will have to put a stop to it. We are talking about crores and crores.”

Angrezi Medium director Homi Adjania earlier announced re-release of the film. “At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other.”

Baaghi director Ahmed Khan had said after the release of Baaghi 3, “Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to. In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore (on first day) and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can’t fight almighty and nature.”

The release dates for several films have been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, Vicky Kaushal’s Udham Singh biopic, James Bond’s next No Time To Die and Fast and Furious 9 have been postponed. While the makers haven’t announced Sooryavanshi’s new release date, Fast and Furious 9 will arrive only in April next year. Vicky Kaushal’s film will also hit the screens in January next year

The shooting for a number of films such as Jersey, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra were cancelled too due to coronavirus. Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Vidya Balan’s Sherni, Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati and John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga, nonetheless, continue as per schedule. However, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has announced that all production work shall be halted from March 19 to March 31.

Follow @htshowbiz for more