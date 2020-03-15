e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Angrezi Medium box office day 2: Coronavirus shutdowns hit Irrfan film hard, earns Rs 6.78 cr after 20% drop

Angrezi Medium box office day 2: Coronavirus shutdowns hit Irrfan film hard, earns Rs 6.78 cr after 20% drop

Angrezi Medium box office day 2: The Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan film’s downward trend continues. The film made only an estimated Rs 2.75 on day 2.

bollywood Updated: Mar 15, 2020 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others in prominent roles.
Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others in prominent roles.
         

The box office fortunes of Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium show no signs of revival. As per a Box Office India report, its collections further dropped on Saturday, with the film making an estimated Rs 2.75 crore nett on day 2.

This has taken the total in two days to Rs 6.78 crore. Writing about the day 1 collection trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written on Saturday, “#AngreziMedium Fri ₹ 4.03 cr. #India biz. Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19.”

 

The film was to serve as actor Irrfan’s first film after two years as he underwent treatment for cancer. The film’s makers had taken great pains to ensure that Irrfan’s treatment and recovery was not hindered in anyway. The film was extensively shot in London, where he had reportedly been undergoing treatment for the last two years, and Rajasthan. The actor was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018 and had been getting treated for it since.

He had returned towards the end of 2019, ostensibly having recovered from the dreaded disease. Sadly, he had to return to treatment soon after and was unable to promote the film.

Also read | Neha Dhupia addresses Roadies controversy after ‘weeks of vitriol’: ‘My dad’s WhatsApp is flooded with abuses’

The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the Hindi film industry adversely. A release of a number of big budget films such as Sooryavanshi, Vicky Kaushal’s Udham Singh biopic and Fast and Furious 9 have been postponed. While the makers haven’t announced Sooryavanshi’s new release date, Fast and Furious 9 will arrive only in April next year. Vicky Kaushal’s film will also hit the screens in January next year. Not just that, shooting of a number of films such as Jersey, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra were cancelled too due to coronavirus. However, the shoot of a few films such as Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Vidya Balan’s Sherni, Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati and John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga continue as per schedule.

