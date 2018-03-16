Irrfan Khan has neuroendocrine tumour, is travelling abroad for treatment

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has revealed that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour via a tweet on Friday. The actor had earlier said on the same medium that he had been diagnosed with a rare disease and would reveal his diagnosis soon.

Irrfan wrote, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research :-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Irrfan also said that he will have to travel abroad for the treatment, and he wants everybody’s wishes during this testing time. The actor had said on March 5 that he is suffering from a rare disease, but hadn’t disclosed its name. Taking to Twitter, the Hindi Medium actor wrote, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

His wife, Sutapa Sikdar, had written an emotional letter to millions of his fans on Facebook, thanking them for their love and gently requesting all not to speculate about his condition.

What is neuroendocrine tumour?

An endocrine tumor is a massthat begins in the parts of the body that produce and release hormones. Because an endocrine tumour develops from cells that produce hormones, the tumour can also produce hormones. This can cause serious illness. Most neuroendocrine tumours occur in the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum and pancreas

Its treatment depends on the type of tumour, location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is and whether it has spread to other parts of the body.