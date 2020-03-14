Angrezi Medium box office day 1: Irrfan starrer has a dull start due to coronavirus scare, makes Rs 3.50 crore

bollywood

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 08:52 IST

Actor Irrfan Khan’s comeback film, Angrezi Medium, registered a dull start at the box office. According to a report in Box Office India, the film made an estimated Rs 3.50-3.75 crore nett.

The report said that while the film wasn’t expected to make big numbers, its outing has been poorer than expected owing to coronavirus spread. It added that collections from big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai took a major beating. With cinemas remaining shut, the possibility of numbers picking up remain slim.

The film tells the story of a father, played by Irrfan, hailing from middle-class small town background, who will go to any extent to fulfill the dreams of his daughter (played by Radhika Madan). The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

The film received mixed reviews by critics. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said, “Angrezi Medium, a potentially good film, falls prey to poor execution and a weak screenplay. And in the end, it is power packed performance from Irrfan and Deepak that saves this sinking ship and lets it sail through.”

Baaghi 3, which released the week before, too, has been hit by the above mentioned developments. The film has collected an estimated Rs 1.5-2 crore nett taking its overall tally to Rs 92.17 crore. It is impressive given that the fear of coronavirus and the state governments decisions to shut down cinema halls in Delhi and Mumbai.

