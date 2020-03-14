e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Angrezi Medium box office day 1: Irrfan starrer has a dull start due to coronavirus scare, makes Rs 3.50 crore

Angrezi Medium box office day 1: Irrfan starrer has a dull start due to coronavirus scare, makes Rs 3.50 crore

Angrezi Medium box office day 1: The Irrfan Khan starrer has suffered owing to coronavirus scare; the film made an estimated Rs 3.50 crore.

bollywood Updated: Mar 14, 2020 08:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in important roles.
Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in important roles.
         

Actor Irrfan Khan’s comeback film, Angrezi Medium, registered a dull start at the box office. According to a report in Box Office India, the film made an estimated Rs 3.50-3.75 crore nett.

The report said that while the film wasn’t expected to make big numbers, its outing has been poorer than expected owing to coronavirus spread. It added that collections from big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai took a major beating. With cinemas remaining shut, the possibility of numbers picking up remain slim.

The film tells the story of a father, played by Irrfan, hailing from middle-class small town background, who will go to any extent to fulfill the dreams of his daughter (played by Radhika Madan). The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan reacts to dad Saif Ali Khan’s ‘not an absentee father’ comment: ‘He was always there without even living with us’

The film received mixed reviews by critics. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said, “Angrezi Medium, a potentially good film, falls prey to poor execution and a weak screenplay. And in the end, it is power packed performance from Irrfan and Deepak that saves this sinking ship and lets it sail through.”

Baaghi 3, which released the week before, too, has been hit by the above mentioned developments. The film has collected an estimated Rs 1.5-2 crore nett taking its overall tally to Rs 92.17 crore. It is impressive given that the fear of coronavirus and the state governments decisions to shut down cinema halls in Delhi and Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Union cabinet okays Yes Bank’s restructuring plan
Union cabinet okays Yes Bank’s restructuring plan
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
‘They took good care of us’: Evacuees discharged from ITBP camp
‘They took good care of us’: Evacuees discharged from ITBP camp
After exam, Class 12 girl jumps to death from flyover
After exam, Class 12 girl jumps to death from flyover
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news