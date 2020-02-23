Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional post to celebrate Shweta Bachchan’s new achievement, marvels at her journey

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father. His daughter, Shweta Bachchan, unveiled her first ever luxury collection at a show in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor shared pictures from the event and wrote, “progeny pride .. moist eyes, ever to se achievement of kids .. love you Mama.”

Shweta wore a denim jacket from her collection which had Amitabh’s portrait on the sleeve. Expressing his happiness, the actor wrote on his blog, “A day of glory and pride .. when progeny excels .. when they achieve .. when they bring the eyes to moisten .. when independent hard work fructifies and the World sees and applauds .. when you see the glimmer and glow in the countenance.” He added, “Love to you Shweta .. and the pride you give to all of us.”

Amitabh Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh went on to share a collage of his and Shweta’s throwback pictures, as a child and an adult. Amazed by her evolution, Amitabh captioned the throwback pics on Instagram, “ kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala. love you Mama.” Actor Ronit Roy reacted to Amitabh’s post, “How lovely. Children are such a source of life and joy.”

T 3448 - Someone called out to me thus - 'dude' !

So looked it up ..

"Dude a slang between men, meaning "guy" or "man." In 19th Century dude term for a dandy - well-groomed and fancily-dressed young man."

🤣🤣🤣

I'm laughing it out going berserk - dandy ?! pic.twitter.com/DaxfAtgbUH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2020

Amitabh also shared a hilarious post about how the word ‘dude’ came into being. He wrote, “T 3448 - Someone called out to me thus - ‘dude’ ! So looked it up .. ‘Dude a slang between men, meaning guy or man. In 19th Century dude term for a dandy - well-groomed and fancily-dressed young man. I’m laughing it out going berserk - dandy ?!”

The superstar clocked 40 million followers on Twitter this month. He is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He will be next seen in Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Ayan Mukerji’s Bhrahmastra and Jhund.

