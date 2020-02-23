e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional post to celebrate Shweta Bachchan’s new achievement, marvels at her journey

Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional post to celebrate Shweta Bachchan’s new achievement, marvels at her journey

Amitabh Bachchan shared several pictures of Shweta Bachchan’s collection on social media and said that he didn’t realise how she grew up so soon.

bollywood Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan has an emotional reaction to Shweta Bachchan’s new achievement.
Amitabh Bachchan has an emotional reaction to Shweta Bachchan's new achievement.
         

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father. His daughter, Shweta Bachchan, unveiled her first ever luxury collection at a show in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor shared pictures from the event and wrote, “progeny pride .. moist eyes, ever to se achievement of kids .. love you Mama.”

Shweta wore a denim jacket from her collection which had Amitabh’s portrait on the sleeve. Expressing his happiness, the actor wrote on his blog, “A day of glory and pride .. when progeny excels .. when they achieve .. when they bring the eyes to moisten .. when independent hard work fructifies and the World sees and applauds .. when you see the glimmer and glow in the countenance.” He added, “Love to you Shweta .. and the pride you give to all of us.”

 

Amitabh Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh went on to share a collage of his and Shweta’s throwback pictures, as a child and an adult. Amazed by her evolution, Amitabh captioned the throwback pics on Instagram, “ kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala. love you Mama.” Actor Ronit Roy reacted to Amitabh’s post, “How lovely. Children are such a source of life and joy.”

Also read: Shekhar Kapur wonders how Mogambo would react to Mr India 2, Twitter says Crime Master Gogo can take his legacy forward

 

Amitabh also shared a hilarious post about how the word ‘dude’ came into being. He wrote, “T 3448 - Someone called out to me thus - ‘dude’ ! So looked it up .. ‘Dude a slang between men, meaning guy or man. In 19th Century dude term for a dandy - well-groomed and fancily-dressed young man. I’m laughing it out going berserk - dandy ?!”

The superstar clocked 40 million followers on Twitter this month. He is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He will be next seen in Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Ayan Mukerji’s Bhrahmastra and Jhund.

