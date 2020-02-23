Shekhar Kapur wonders how Mogambo would react to Mr India 2, Twitter says Crime Master Gogo can take his legacy forward

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:13 IST

A day after Sonam Kapoor called out filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for not informing Anil Kapoor about his plans to make a Mr India trilogy, the director of the original, Shekhar Kapur, is wondering if there can ever be another Mogambo. He also hinted on Saturday that he could take the legal route to halt the upcoming series, after he was excluded from it.

Shekhar shared Amrish Puri’s still from the 1987 film, in which he played the iconic villain and was known for his popular line of dialogue, “Mogambo khush hua!” Guessing how the villain would have reacted to the news of Mr India 2 if he was alive, Shekhar wrote, “Kya Kaha? Mr India 2 ?? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai ?? (What, where? Mr India 2? Is there any other Mogambo in this world?)”

A fan reacted, “Hua bhi to Khush nahi hoga” Another wrote, “Zaruri to nahi mogambo hi ho, mogambo ka bhatija crime master gogo bhi ho sakta h villain (Maybe there is no Mogambo, it can be his nephew Crime Master Gogo as well).” A Shakti Kapoor meme was also shared with the caption, “Hai na Mogambo ka bhatija ... family legacy ko aage leke jaayega (Mogambo’s nephew will take the legacy forward).” A fan even shared a Tigmanshu Dhulia’s meme from Gangs of Wasseypur, in which he says “Tumse Na Ho Payega.”

Amrish Puri to actor who is going to play Mogambo in remake pic.twitter.com/8PDCJxI6rW — Rushi (@iamrushi_303) February 23, 2020

yeh chalega sir... pic.twitter.com/G5lSiMAQdN — K A B I R (@KattarSKF) February 23, 2020

A person agreed that there couldn’t be another Mogambo, but suggested, “Bilkul nahi.... Lekin @AnupamPKher @SirPareshRawal sir mogambo ka role kar sakte hai (Impossible...but Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal can play Mogambo).”

Expressing his discontent over the announcement, Shekhar had tweeted on Saturday, “We sit with writers from day one, but are not the writer. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights? #MrIndia.”

When filmmaker Kunal Kohli gave him the example of how Javed Akhtar won a hard fought battle for the rights of lyricists & writers, Shekhar replied, “Yes. It’s time to test this legally .. let’s do it.”

