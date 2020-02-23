Ayushmann Khurrana got money from passengers for singing songs, says ‘I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train’

bollywood

Feb 23, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed he rejected 5-6 films to pick the right project for his Bollywood debut as he had to make sure that his first film was special. The actor, who made his debut with 2012 film Vicky Donor said at Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020, “I knew that being an outsider, I wouldn’t get a second chance.”

Ayushmann was also asked what he thinks about nepotism in the industry. He said, “Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. If I give my 50%, people say I have done it by myself. If star kids have a potential of 80% and even if they give their 100%, people aren’t satisfied.”

Ayushmann also revealed that he himself approached the makers for two films: Andhadhun and Article 15 as “one must not feel shy of asking for work.” He confessed learning to play a piano for Andhadhun and playing it without looking at it was the most difficult part while working on the film. He also added that he would like to do a film on social issues after every 2-3 commercial films.

Ayushmann performed his popular Vicky Donor song Pani Da Rang at the event. He went on to reveal that while going on tours for theatre shows, he used to sing on-board the Paschim Express during the long journey and even used to receive money from passengers, which used to be enough to finance his Goa trip. He said in humour, “I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train.”

Ayushmann had shot to fame by winning the second season of adventure reality show, Roadies. The actor shared how he was very different from contestants seen on reality shows these days. He agreed that he was much different in his real life from his personality on the show and said, “Every creative person has a latent aggression which is to be channelised through art or something else. We were boring contestants and voted out anyone who was missing his mom.”

