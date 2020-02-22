Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Donald Trump’s praise for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, says ‘I want him to work for LGBTQi rights in US’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:30 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana is surprised by US President Donald Trump’s reaction to the release of his latest film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On being asked about it at Hindustan’s Shikhar Samagam 2020, he said “It was a very surprising tweet. I want him to work for LGBTQi rights in his country. I hope the LGBTQi community in US gets his support. He should definitely watch our film, it’s very important for him.”

Human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells praised the film a tweet. He’d written, “A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!” Reacting to his tweet, Trump had written, “Great!”

Asked about his approach to tackling the difficult subject matter, Ayushmann said, “Doing it through comedy is important because its a big taboo in small cities. The audience will come for entertainment and will take home a message.” He added that he has made his career out of experiments and said, “I will be over the day I stop taking risks.”

The film is set in a small town, like his previous films such as Dream Girl and Bala. Ayushmann also joked that other than his 2017 film Andhadhun, the climax of which was shot in Poland, he hasn’t gone beyond Haridwar. His films Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bala, Article 15 and Gulabo Sitabo have all been shot in Lucknow, the venue for this year’s Samagam.

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot Part One box office day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film opens at Rs 9.6 cr, Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 5.10 cr

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened at Rs 9.55 crore on Friday, to positive reviews. The film was, however, banned in United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is home to a sizeable South Asian community. The film will not be screened in theatres in the predominantly Muslim UAE, a desert country of around 10 million people where gay sex is illegal, said director Hitesh Kewalya.

Follow @htshowbiz for more