Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot Part One box office day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film opens at Rs 9.5 cr, Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 5 cr

bollywood

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 09:24 IST

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, as a gay couple had a good opening on Friday, which happened to be a restricted Mahashivratri holiday.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film collected an estimated Rs 9.25-9.50 crore. The actor’s last film, Dream Girl had opened at Rs 10.05 crore.

The report also states, “the film has done best in Delhi NCR with collections looking to be around 2.50 crore nett followed by East Punjab, which is around Rs 1 crore nett. Mumbai circuit is just decent as the circuit will be only a little higher than Delhi / UP. Gujarat / Saurashtra is low with collections less than Malang despite it being Mahashivratri.”

US President Donald Trump, who is set to visit India this week, also gave a thumbs up to the film. Human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells praised the film on Twitter, saying, “A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!” Trump reacted to his tweet and wrote, “Great!”

The opening figures are as per expectations. Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Hindustan Times ahead of the release, “The audience has loved the trailer and songs. Ayushmann is on a roll and this might be his 8th consecutive hit. Once again, he has taken up a taboo subject with a story set in a hinterland. He will be seen tackling the subject in a comical way which will enable the viewer to receive what the storyteller is trying to say.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao besides Maanvi Gagroo, Manurishi Chadha besides others. It released alongside Vicky Kaushal’s horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Also read: Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship movie review: Fear meets unintentional comedy in this Vicky Kaushal film

As per early estimates indicated by Box Office India, the horror film registered an opening of around Rs 5.25 crore. Bhoot One is the first instalment in Dharma Productions’ horror franchise made under the banner and has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more