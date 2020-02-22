Sonam Kapoor pulls up Ali Abbas Zafar for announcing Mr India trilogy without informing Anil Kapoor, calls him ‘disrespectful’

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor has called out Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar for announcing the revival of her actor father Anil Kapoor’s 1987 film, Mr India. She said it was quite disrespectful, claiming no one bothered to consult her father or the director of the cult classic, Shekhar Kapur.

Calling Mr India a part of Anil’s legacy, she wrote on Instagram, “A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake.Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade,we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted.It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true,since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements,it’s a part of his legacy.I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.”

When one of her fans pointed out that Anil and Shekhar “didn’t have any rights of the movie and there was no need to consult them before making a remake”, she replied, “since my father didnt take a fee to do the film, and was produced in partnership, yes in effect he is the producer of the film.”

Shekhar Kapur had also expressed his disappointment on the film announcement. Reacting to the news, he wrote on Twitter, “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film.”

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

He also revealed that he wanted to make the 3D version of the film but couldn’t win producer Boney Kapoor’s support. “Worked very hard to create 3D Version for Mr India , but @BoneyKapoor just gave up,” he had tweeted. Reacting to a news piece, he also wrote that he wasn’t “miffed about announcement of Mr India 2 , just amazed”.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Ali confirmed the Mr India trilogy this week which he intends to make into a superhero universe. He had announced on Twitter, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

