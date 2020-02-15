e-paper
Sonam Kapoor shares 'magical but scandalous' Valentine's Day pic with Anand Ahuja, kisses under the Eiffel Tower. See here

Sonam Kapoor shares ‘magical but scandalous’ Valentine’s Day pic with Anand Ahuja, kisses under the Eiffel Tower. See here

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a special Valentine’s Day picture with husband Anand Ahuja, which he described as ‘magical but scandalous.’

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 11:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018.
         

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a romantic picture with husband Anand Ahuja, to mark Valentine’s Day. The picture shows the couple kissing under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the City of Love.

Sonam captioned the picture, “Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions, I’ve never been happier my love.” As always, she added the hashtag, ‘everyday phenomenal’.

 

Anand, replying to the post, wrote in the comments section, “Scandalousssss. Magical, but scandalous! Love you @sonamkapoor.” The post has been ‘liked’ close to 700000 times. Sonam and Anand got married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018.

Several of Sonam and Anand’s friends left comments under the post. Karan Boolani, who is said to be dating Sonam’s sister, Rhea, left heart emojis. “Happiness always,” wrote actor Ira Dubey.

Several Bollywood personalities have shared glimpses inside their Valentine’s Day celebrations. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas danced to the song Aankh Marey, in a video shared by Nick on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, meanwhile, shared pictures from inside their lavishly decorated hotel room. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a bunch of pictures with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya.

