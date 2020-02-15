Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks delectable in Valentine’s Day pics with Aaradhya, Abhishek. See here

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a couple of new pictures with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya, from their Valentine’s Day celebrations. Posted on Instagram on Saturday, the posts have been ‘liked’ over 500000 times combined.

The first photo shows Aishwarya, Aaradhya and a clean-shaven Abhishek smiling for the camera. Aaradhya is wearing a red dress, while her mother appears to be in a printed outfit, and Abhishek is wearing a white sweatshirt. Aishwarya captioned the post with stars and a heart emoji. In the second post, Aishwarya can be seen hugging Aaradhya. The post also shows off the dessert that the family enjoyed on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy valentine’s Day ma’m.. lots of from West Bengal. God bless to u and your family,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “No one like ash forever miss world,” wrote another.

Aishwarya often shares pictures of her family. On Abhishek’s birthday on February 5, she’d shared a couple of posts, which also included father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. In December, Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted at Aaradhya’s school function. Aaradhya gave an empowering speech, wearing a red and green sari. “I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will be come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity,” she said, in a video from the event, shared online.

In November, Aishwarya had shared a picture with her own mother, Brinda Rai, and Aaradhya, posing together. “Love you eternally,” she’d written in the caption.

Aishwarya has said in interviews that her daughter is sometimes upset with the amount of media attention she gets. “Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent,” Aishwarya told Pinkvilla. “There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry.”

