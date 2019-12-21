Abhishek-Aishwarya attend daughter Aaradhya’s school function on day 2, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan also spotted. See pics

bollywood

Day after the entire Bachchan family watched Aaradhya’s stage performance at her school function, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seen arriving to cheer the eight-year old on day two. Aishwarya was again spotted accompanying Aaradhya, who was dressed in her red and green sari like the previous day.

Aishwarya was seen in a beige kurta-churidaar as she dropped Aaradhya at the school. The young girl was in makeup and had her hair tied in a bun with white flowers around it.

A host of other celebrities were also seen arriving at the school. Vidya Balan, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, Lara Dutta with husband and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi were among those who attended the event on Saturday.

A video of Aaradhya’s performance has surfaced online which shows her standing in front of a senior girl, also dressed in a traditional costume. Reciting a monologue on stage with utmost confidence, Aaradhya says, “I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity.”

A day before, Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, grand-daughter Navya Naveli and Aishwarya’s mother Brinda Rai had also joined Abhishek and Aishwarya at the school. Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan had also attended the function on Friday.

.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..

OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

Feeling proud of Aaradhya, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “The pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA.”

