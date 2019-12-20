e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya steps out in a sari for school function, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan turn guests. See pics

Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya steps out in a sari for school function, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan turn guests. See pics

Aishwarya Rai accompanied daughter Aaradhya to her school’s Annual Day function. The eight-year-old was spotted in a sari, with makeup and her hair tied in a bun.

bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2019 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai with mother Brinda Rai, Hrithik Roshan at Aaradhya's school function in Mumbai on Friday.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai with mother Brinda Rai, Hrithik Roshan at Aaradhya’s school function in Mumbai on Friday.
         

Aishwarya Rai made a stunning public appearance on Friday with daughter Aaradhya, who was seen in a sari for the first time. The eight-year-old was all decked up in a red and green sari for her school’s Annual Day function.

Aaradhya, who was gearing up for a dance performance on stage, was accompanied by her mother. While Aishwarya was in a dark pink kurta-churidaar, her daughter looked beautiful in a sari, with makeup and her hair tied in a bun adorned with white flowers.

Aishwarya was later joined by husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother Brinda Rai, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Nanda. Many other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the function.

 

 

Raveena Tandon and Dabboo Ratnani at the school.
Raveena Tandon and Dabboo Ratnani at the school.
Aishwarya Rai with mother Brinda Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan at the school.
Aishwarya Rai with mother Brinda Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan at the school.
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at the school.
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at the school.
Hrithik Roshan arrives at Dhirubhai Ambani school.
Hrithik Roshan arrives at Dhirubhai Ambani school.

Aaradhya has often accompanied Aishwarya to public events and red carpet appearances and has a huge fan following on social media. The star kid celebrated her eighth birthday in November with a grand party hosted by her superstar grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar had attended the bash.

Aishwarya recently dubbed for Angelina Jolie’s titular character in the Hindi version of the Disney film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which released in October. Opening up about how Aaradhya reacted to her work in Maleficent, Aishwarya told Rajeev Masand in an interview, “My kid loved it. It was almost like some divine decision-making... I get this mail and flashed on my phone when I was putting Aaradhya to bed. I was setting the alarm. And I read it and said it aloud Maleficent. Aaradhya heard it, and asked me, Are you doing the film?’ So her eyes lit up when she heard about the project.”

Also read: Shweta Tiwari on her daughter Palak’s debut: ‘She wants to sound like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’

Aishwarya will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s adaptation of Tamil epic novel, Ponniyin Selvan. She is rumoured to have dual roles in the film that also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul among others. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan will also make an appearance in the film.

