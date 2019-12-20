Shweta Tiwari on her daughter Palak’s debut: ‘She wants to sound like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’

tv

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:51 IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari, who has just made a successful comeback on television with her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, opposite Varun Badola, is being faced with queries about her daughter Palak’s screen debut. The actor, who ended her three-year-long sabbatical a few months after announcing her separation with husband Abhinav Kohli, says that the teenager has not signed her first project yet.

Putting all the speculations to rest, Shweta told Hindustan Times in an interview, “She’s waiting for a right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.’”

Watch: Shweta Tiwari talks about acting comeback, her kids and being in love

On being asked if she shares her own work experience with her daughter, Shweta said, “I do guide her only when she comes to me. Otherwise, I feel she is very mature and knows exactly what she wants. The kind of exposure that is there these days around us, they already know so much.”

Shweta was last seen as the protagonist in the TV show, Begusarai. She took a sabbatical from acting after the birth of her son, Reyansh, who is now three years old. Opening up about why she needed a break, she said, “I wanted my son to grow up a little bit. When you leave your kids with maids, you don’t trust them entirely. At times you feel, ‘what if they haven’t fed the baby’ or ‘what if they are not taking care of your child like one should’. I wanted him to reach an age where he could express himself and convey what he wants, when he could say ‘I am hungry’ or ‘they haven’t given me food’. I kept waiting for him to grow that much and then I started working. He talks a lot and gives me all the gossip.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma warns Shehnaaz Gill to stay away from Paras Chhabra, kisses him and declares ‘I like him’

Recently, Shweta also made her digital debut with web show, Hum Tum and Them, starring opposite Akshay Oberoi. The actor said that an understanding at the work place has made things easier for her. “Now I have started working and tell my production house that I won’t work more than 12 days or more than 10 hours. I work for 10-11 hours and come back home. When my son wakes up in the morning, he needs me. When he is going to bed at night, he wants me to be there,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more