Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma warns Shehnaaz Gill to stay away from Paras Chhabra, kisses him and declares ‘I like him’

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 14:41 IST

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill locking horns over their common friend Paras Chhabra. All three have been friends ever since they entered the house but it seems their friendship is going to come to an end.

The makers have shared a promo in which Mahira can be seen telling Shehnaaz sternly, “I am saying in clear words - Keep away from Paras from now on, I like him,” and goes on to kiss Paras on his cheek. He also kisses her in return. An angry Shehnaaz replies,”Why I would be jealous of you” and adds that she doesn’t come close to him anyway. The two will be seen having a heated argument over Paras as other contestants including Shehnaaz’s friend Sidharth Shukla watch them fighting in the garden area.

The fans had their own say to their fight over Paras. A viewer wrote on Twitter, “I soo wish main Sid ko bata pati ki Sana ke liye loyalty ya priority list me number 1 Sid hi hai (I wish if I could tell Sid that he is the number one priority for Sana). Sana kuch bhi bol le uska actions se saaf saaf dikhta hai ye (No matter what Sana says, her actions make it clear). And i want to tell him to stop trust PaHira over Sana (if he does something like that which is impossible).”

Another wrote, “There is no triangle. It was Paras’ cunning creation to grab eyeballs. Mahira comes across as an arrogant, opportunistic selfish person. #ParasChabra and her are a perfect match. Both are using each other to be in the game. #SidNaaz must keep them at an arms length.” One more viewer commented to the promo, “it’s boring now !!! done with this paras - mahira - sana triangle... sana doesn’t need them for footage!! She is enough #ShehnaazGillWinningHearts.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been working on mending her friendship with Sidharth who has not been talking to him since a few days after their last fight. Not ready to give up on her efforts, Shehnaaz had even said that she can’t live without him.

