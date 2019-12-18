Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill woos an upset Sidharth Shukla with her silly antics, fans say ‘he needs rest’

tv

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:52 IST

Actor Sidharth Shukla is back in the Bigg Boss house and the happiest person around him is Shehnaaz Gill. The latter had broken down post his temporary exit and had even confessed being in love with him. Now a new promo shows Shehnaaz trying to mend bridges with Sidharth who is upset with her. The two have a dedicated fan base that cheered for the two as they engaged in their playful fight.

The promo shows Shehnaaz trying to make Sidharth talk to her but the latter refuses to budge. From trying to applying lipstick on him to giving him a warm hug, Shehnaaz does all to woo him. She even says that if he won’t talk to her, she will go on an indefinite hunger strike and would eventually land up in a hospital.

The viewers seem to be happy to see both of them together in the house who often trend on Twitter with the hashtag, #SidNaaz. A fan wrote, “Hayeee #SidNaaz ka yeh ruthna manana yeh #Shehnaaz ka drama. Ab hona hai hungama. They r looking so cute together n Shehnaaz cuteness.” Another wrote, “In one USUD Sana tells Sid that she hurts people to see if they get affected or not..if they do then they clearly like you or love you. Sid asks ‘par agar woh iss cheez se put off ho jaaye?’ She replies, ‘ fir main unko manaati hun” aur aaj woh manaa rahi hai. Let’s see’.”

One more viewer tweeted, “Let him be for sometime please. He has a wrap on his hand, still on medication and he needs rest. He will deal with your tantrums once he gets a little better. Praying #SidharthShukla gets better soon. #BB13.”

Sidharth has been upset with Shehnaaz after she accused her of not supporting her in the last episode and also refused to talk to him. He had tried to cheer her up but she had refused to talk to him at all.

