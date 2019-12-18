Rani Mukerji: ‘When you use cuss words, you release angst from your body and start looking beautiful’

bollywood

Rani Mukerji minced no words when she appeared on Neha Dhupia’s radio show, No Filter Neha. The actor confessed using a lot of cuss words, just like her parents, and even credited it for adding to a person’s beauty.

Speaking about first meeting husband Aditya Chopra out of the professional realm, Rani said she was in Goa for her birthday celebrations with her parents and he was also staying in the same hotel. He landed up during dessert time and saw her parents using cuss words during normal conversation. She said, “When you use cuss words, somewhere in your heart, you are releasing that angst from inside your body and you start looking really beautiful.”

Rani also spoke about the time when mothers used to accompany their actor daughters to the film sets. She said, “Today’s stars are bit too spoilt because there are too many people surrounding a star today. Our moms would do all of that single-handedly. But before, it just used to be mummy ji around. Mums were really hands on and used to look after everything.”

Talking about how there are all from assistants, nutritionists, stylists, PR persons, manager surrounding a celebrity, she said, “Today you are less prone to making mistakes as there are so many people around who tell you what to do and not do.”

Rani also spoke about how her first audition never happened. She spoke about how filmmaker Salim Akhtar wanted to cast her in Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1994) but she had not made up her mind about acting in films. “I was in school and started crying. What were you really asking me to do. Tell me to become a scientist, doctor, lawyer... why an actor?”

The actor went on to reveal that she was again approached by the veteran writer for Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996) after passing out from Class XII. “I said ‘lets do it’ even though I wanted to become a lawyer and thought of being a good daughter,” she said.

