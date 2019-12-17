Rani Mukerji says she, Aditya Chopra fight the most over daughter: ‘When you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:26 IST

Actor Rani Mukerji -- who is rarely spotted with her intensely media-shy husband, producer Aditya Chopra, in public -- has revealed how she and Aditya have their major fights over Adira and how they make up via text messages.The Mardaani 2 actor opened up about her personal life and her daughter Adira on Neha Dhupia’s radio show, No Filter Neha.

On being asked about what do she and Aditya fight about the most, Rani said it was on the subject of her daughter, “When you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas.” She went on to add that the one who is unreasonable among them sends the first message to patch up with the other.

During another rapidfire session, Rani also revealed that she is easily manipulated by Adira. Rani also spoke in detail about why the rape crimes are turning worse day by day and blamed the “upbringing of men” for the same. Talking about bringing up a child in such an environment, she opened up about how she keeps telling Adira, “You are the bravest, you are the strongest, you have more muscles than your papa, I am inculcating that in her brains from now only because I don’t want anybody in the world to tell her that she is not powerful or that she is not strong enough.”

Watch Rani Mukerji talk about Mardaani 2, daughter Adira

Rani, who claims to be punctual just like her father, also revealed that her producer husband Aditya Chopra is even more punctual than her. “He wants to go and watch every trailer. So that starts 20 minutes before the movie time. He likes to go atleast half hour before the actual movie starts. He likes to go to the theatre and see the lights go off.”

Also read: Rani Mukerji gets emotional as she visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple to seek blessings for Mardaani 2. See pics

Rani saw the release of her crime thriller Mardaani 2 on Friday. The film has already collected around Rs 21 crore in four days. The actor reprises her role of police officer Shivani in the film as she goes all out in search of a brutal rapist and murderer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more