Rani Mukerji gets emotional as she visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple to seek blessings for Mardaani 2. See pics

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 09:11 IST

Rani Mukerji, who witnessed a good opening weekend of her latest release Mardaani 2, visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Monday. The actor is said to be a regular visitor at the temple and was seen offering prayers while being dressed in a black-polka dotted kurta-salwar.

Rani Mukerji bows down at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Monday. (ANI)

Rani Mukerji prays at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. (ANI)

The actor then headed to take part in a panel discussion organised by the Nashik Police on ways to end violence against women. Rani reprises her role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Gopi Puthran-directed Mardaani 2. It is the sequel to her 2014’s hit, Mardaani. The film has collected around Rs 18 crore in its opening weekend. It is higher than the first weekend collection of the original which earned around Rs 14 crore in first three days. Mardaani 2 aims to draw attention towards rapes committed by juveniles.

When asked how she defended herself from people who behaved inappropriately with her during her growing up years, Rani told reporters at the event, “I have straight up slapped. I’ve grown up looking up to Durga. So whenever something like this happened with me as a child, I’ve slapped. I’ve slapped many, there’s no count.”

Talking about the film’s opening, Rani said, “The response has been great. I’m extremely happy that our aim of ‘naari shakti’ has reached across so many women of the country. The fact that girls are coming out of the theatres and feeling empowered is the best, most heartening response.”

Rani also spoke about rape convicts and the law and order situation in India. She said, “In my opinion, rapists, these people who carry out such barbaric acts, should get the strictest punishment. “When a rape victim loses her life, and the kind of trauma her family faces is incomparable. These perpetrators deserve brutal punishment. They are not worthy of being forgiven.”

(With PTI inputs)

