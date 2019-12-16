Mardaani 2 box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji film earns Rs 18 cr, loses to Jumanji The Next Level

bollywood

Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji in the central role, witnessed a good run at the box office in its opening weekend. It had clashed with Dwayne Johnson, Kaevin Hart and Nick Jonas’ Jumanji: The Next Level, which managed to trump it at the ticket windows.

According to a report on Box Office India, Mardaani collected Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday. It had opened at Rs 3.80 crore on Friday and now stands at a total collection of around Rs 18 crore. The collections are, however, slightly better than the 2014 original, which had recorded a similar opening but collected Rs 14.46 crore in its first weekend.

Mardaani 2 is Rani’s latest release after her 2018 film Hichki. The film is a crime thriller that sees her reprising the role of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Gopi Puthran, it revolves around Rani’s character who goes all out to track down a rapist-murderer.

The film clashed with Jumanji, which went on to collect Rs 24.65 crore including the earnings from paid previews.

Sharing the total collection of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel excels, packs a solid punch... Much, much better than Jumanji: WelcomeToTheJungle [weekend: Rs 15.84 cr]... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr, Sun 10.10 cr. Total: Rs 24.65 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions.”

Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday has turned out to be a hit at the box office. The film has earned Rs 69.42 crore in 10 days of its release. Sharing the latest figures, Taran tweeted, “Pati Patni Aur Woh displays strong legs at the BO... Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Gives a tough fight to new releases [Mardaani2, Jumanji]... Nears Rs 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr. Total: Rs 69.42 cr. India biz. HIT.”

#PatiPatniAurWoh displays strong legs at the BO... Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Gives a tough fight to new releases [#Mardaani2, #Jumanji]... Nears ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 69.42 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh had clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. As per a Box Office India report, the film collected Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday and now stands at around Rs 28 crore.

