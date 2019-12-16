U2 concert inside pics, videos: Hrithik Roshan chills with Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora says thanks for the music

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 09:42 IST

Almost the entire Bollywood brigade made their way to the first-ever live performance of Irish band U2 in Mumbai on Sunday. Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and his family, Diana Penty, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted at the concert.

U2 singer Bono with band members performs during a concert, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. ( PTI )

Irish rock band U2 performs at D.Y.Patil Stadium,Nerul in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) ( Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )

Hrithik, who attended the concert with sons Hridaan and Hrehaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, shared a happy picture of them together on his Instagram account. He wrote, “For the ‘Ones’ who taught us the meaning of lyrics, the ‘mysterious ways’ that life has to ‘ tear down the walls,... ‘ taking us to a place ‘where the streets didn’t need names.. ‘ the kids of the 90’s could have never been half of what we are, WITHOUT YOU... BONO we grew through U!! Thank you for being U2 @u2 #musicmakestheworldgoround.”

Neha Dhupia posted candid pictures from the concert, referring to U2 song Beautiful Day, on her Instagram account. She can be seen chilling with Diana Penty and Soha Ali Khan as they all croon along with the Irish band. She posted the candid pictures and videos with the caption, “When women in the world are safe, It’s a beautiful day... when sisters go to school with their brothers , it’s a beautiful day ... when women in the world unite to write her story as history it’s a beautiful day ... @u2.”

In another post, she shared pictures with Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha as they had a get-together at the concert. She also shared a few selfies and wrote in caption, “What an unbelievable night... raising a toast to @u2 for life.”

Malaika had shared her excitement during the day while gearing up to watch the Irish band perform live. She had shared candid videos with sister Amrita Arora as they sang in the car while on their way to the concert. She later shared pictures and videos of the band’s performance on Instagram and wrote, “Thank u for the music ......... @u2 .. doesn’t get better n closer than this #bono#adam#larry#theedge.” She shared one more selfie with singer Noel Gallagher from the band Oasis on her Instagram story and captioned it, “lovely to meet u.”

Malaika Arora with Noel Gallagher and with sister Amrita Arora.

Ranveer Singh had shared a video of him singing a U2 song in his car.

Ranveer had earlier posted a video on his Instagram story sharing his excitement ahead of the concert. He and Deepika were seen arriving hand in hand at the venue.

Also read: U2 concert: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan arrive in style. See pics

Around 35,000 tickets were estimated to have been sold for the concert held at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. The band had posted on their official Instagram account ahead of the concert, “Ahimsa is the highest ideal”. Mumbai is the last leg on The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 -- named after the band’s album.

Follow @htshowbiz for more