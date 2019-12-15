U2 concert: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan arrive in style. See pics

music

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in perfect style at the U2 concert happening in Mumbai on Sunday night. The couple were seen walking hand in hand on the red carpet when they were asked to pose for some pictures.

Deepika shared pictures of her look on Instagram as well. She was seen in a crisp white shirt, black cycling shorts made famous again by Kim Kardashian, a black fanny pack and black kicks. Ranveer also joined the fanny pack party and paired his neon green bag with a black T-shirt and red pants.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also arrived for the concert with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik was seen in a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black jacket. Sussanne wore a green top and black pants. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was also seen at the concert with his wife Anjali.

U2 has brought to Mumbai their acclaimed U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, celebrating their iconic 1987 album by the same name. The concert, to be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, will be their first gig in the country.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will be opening for U2. Rahman’s performance will also feature his two daughters. Rahman will perform Ahimsa, a collaborative single with the rock band, which comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

The band is popular for hits like With or without you, Vertigo, I still haven’t found what I’m looking for and Beautiful day.

