Ranveer Singh said no to Khilji initially: ‘I wasn’t at that stage in life. I was very happy, Deepika and I were gonna get married’

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 18:09 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh has revealed in a latest interview that he had initially said no to playing Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. He said he was in too happy a state of mind to pick up the dark and difficult character.

Ranveer was invited to CNN News 18’s actors’ roundtable with Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Vijay Varma. When the actors were asked by film critic Rajeev Masand about the roles they first rejected but later agreed to, Ranveer said he wasn’t convinced about playing the emperor.

“Ya. Khilji actually,” Ranveer said as the entire table of actors showed disbelief. “I found the character so loathsome, so despicable and so dark, so messed up. It was out of sheer fright and fear that I told Sanjay sir that this might take me into sort of a hole that I may not come out of. I can see myself going a bit barmy on this guy and I don’t know if I was at that stage in my life. I was very happy. DP (wife and actor Deepika Padukone) and I were gonna get married. It was all roses. Touchwood, Joolelaal,” he said as other erupted in laughter.

However, Bhansali did manage to convince him. “I remember that one moment on his balcony eating macchi curry. We were just going back and forth. I was apprehensive and he got frustrated. He could not have said another word to convince me. He just got frustrated, he put his chawal back in his plate like this (slams hands on table aggressively). ‘My boy don’t you want to play a character who’s got 75 kilo ba**s?’ I was like you know what? I mean I’m on,” he said.

Ranveer earn a lot of praise from critics and audience alike for his portrayal of Khilji in Padmaavat. The film went on to record a stellar collection at the box office as well. The role won him a Filmfare Award and many others.

Ranveer will now be seen in 83 with Deepika. He plays former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika will play his wife Romi. The film is based on India’s first win at the cricket World Cup in 1983. He also has Takht with Karan Johar and he recently begun shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

