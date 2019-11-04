Ranveer Singh performs at Delhi wedding days after offering his services as ‘entertainer for hire’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:17 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh takes his ‘entertainer’ tag rather seriously. After putting up a funny Instagram post on his availability for all kinds of occasions, ranging from wedding to mundans (Hindu tradition of tonsuring of young children), the actor was spotted dancing and entertaining the guests at a Delhi wedding on Sunday.

Videos of Ranveer dancing to his own hits as well as other Hindi hits have emerged online. He can be seen dancing to his hits — Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela) and Aankh Marey (Simmba) — and other Hindi film chartbusters — Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho) and My Name Is Lakhan (Ram Lakhan). Wearing a pair of orange-printed western suit and diamond-shaped sun glasses, he was spotted leaving for Delhi early in the day.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans unearth videos of Shenaaz Gill body-shaming Himanshi Khurana, insulting her family

On Wednesday, Ranveer had taken to Instagram to post a funny post announcing that as the wedding season had officially commenced, he was available as “Entertainer for Hire”. The post got a number of funny responses but the best was his wife Deepika Padukone’s comment. She cheekily wrote on “contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! @ranveersingh” in the comments section.

On the work front, Ranveer had been busy with Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The film’s team including Ranveer left for England in May-end this year for a start-to-finish shoot there. Ranveer will be seen as the former Indian captain, Kapil Dev, who inspired an uninspired Indian cricket team to pull off the unexpected — beat the mighty West Indies in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.The film, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khatter, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya and R Badree, will see Deepika as his onscreen wife, Romi Dev.

Ranveer, who sported a thick Kapil Dev-style moustache, knocked it off recently and shared a picture online. Joking about it, he wrote: “Ae Chikne.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more