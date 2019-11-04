e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Ranveer Singh performs at Delhi wedding days after offering his services as ‘entertainer for hire’. Watch video

Ranveer Singh was in Delhi on Sunday night for a wedding where he danced to not just his own hits but to chartbusters from other films. Watch video here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh during a Delhi wedding where he danced on Sunday.
Ranveer Singh during a Delhi wedding where he danced on Sunday.(Instagram)
         

Actor Ranveer Singh takes his ‘entertainer’ tag rather seriously. After putting up a funny Instagram post on his availability for all kinds of occasions, ranging from wedding to mundans (Hindu tradition of tonsuring of young children), the actor was spotted dancing and entertaining the guests at a Delhi wedding on Sunday.

Videos of Ranveer dancing to his own hits as well as other Hindi hits have emerged online. He can be seen dancing to his hits — Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela) and Aankh Marey (Simmba) — and other Hindi film chartbusters — Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho) and My Name Is Lakhan (Ram Lakhan). Wearing a pair of orange-printed western suit and diamond-shaped sun glasses, he was spotted leaving for Delhi early in the day.

 

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans unearth videos of Shenaaz Gill body-shaming Himanshi Khurana, insulting her family

On Wednesday, Ranveer had taken to Instagram to post a funny post announcing that as the wedding season had officially commenced, he was available as “Entertainer for Hire”. The post got a number of funny responses but the best was his wife Deepika Padukone’s comment. She cheekily wrote on “contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! @ranveersingh” in the comments section.

 

 

On the work front, Ranveer had been busy with Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The film’s team including Ranveer left for England in May-end this year for a start-to-finish shoot there. Ranveer will be seen as the former Indian captain, Kapil Dev, who inspired an uninspired Indian cricket team to pull off the unexpected — beat the mighty West Indies in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.The film, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khatter, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya and R Badree, will see Deepika as his onscreen wife, Romi Dev.

Ranveer, who sported a thick Kapil Dev-style moustache, knocked it off recently and shared a picture online. Joking about it, he wrote: “Ae Chikne.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
trending topics
Odd Even RuleOdd Even SchemeSourav GangulyPrince NarulaPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh Khan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News