Mardaani 2 day 2 box office collection: Rani Mukerji film shows solid growth, Jumanji The Next Level gains too

bollywood

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 08:57 IST

Saturday seems to have worked well for Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2. According to a report in Box Office India, despite a slow start on day 1, the film picked up pace on day 2, raking in an estimated Rs 6.50 crore nett. The two-day collection of Mardaani 2 now stands at Rs 10.30 crore. On the same day, Jumanji The Next Level made an estimated Rs 8.25 crore nett.

The report added that in doing so, Mardaani 2 grew by 75-80% from day 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, sharing the day 1 numbers, had said that while Mardaani 2 indeed saw a slow start, the film had shown growth after 3 pm shows and recorded a tremendous word of mouth. He had added that multiplexes were where the growth was maximum.

He tweeted to say, “#Mardaani2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in morning... Multiplexes are dominating... Riding on super-strong word of mouth + tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.80 cr. #India biz.”

#Mardaani2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in morning... Multiplexes are dominating... Riding on super-strong word of mouth + tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart-starrer Jumanji The Next Level, which had got off to an impressive start on day 1 and picked up Rs 6.20 crore, made an estimated Rs 8.25 crore nett on day 2, taking its overall total after two days to Rs 14.45 crore.

Tweeting the numbers, Taran wrote, “#Hollywood dominates yet again... #Jumanji: #TheNextLevel embarks on an impressive start... Bigger start than its prequel #Jumanji: #WelcomeToTheJungle... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 6.20 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 69 December 14: Madhurima Tuli voted out and a second eviction to happen on Sunday, declares Salman Khan

While Mardaani 2 is a cop versus criminal story and tracks the journey of a cop taking on a serial rapist, Jumanji The Next Level is the third film of a popular franchise which has a bunch of people, accidentally caught in a board game.

Follow @htshowbiz for more