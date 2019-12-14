Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 69 December 14: Madhurima Tuli voted out and a second eviction to happen on Sunday, declares Salman Khan

tv

The week that went by Bigg Boss 13 saw some changes inside the Bigg Boss house - Sidharth Shukla moved to the secret room as he hasn’t been keeping too well. Paras Chhabra, who had also been away in the secret room, made an entry into the house.

On Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Sunil Grover aka Gutthi of The Kapil Sharma Show fame made a surprise entry. The makers had teased fans with a preview which showed Gutthi hugging Salman Khan, even as the latter couldn’t control his laughter. Gutthi then reveals how she had a dream of Bigg Boss and said, “Kal na, mai so rahi thi to mere sapne mein Bigg Boss aye (I dreamt of Bigg Boss last night).” Salman laughingly replied, “Mujhe lag raha tha (I thought as much).”

The episode also saw three guests who entered the house -- Kamya Panjabi, Hiten Tejwani and Gaurav Desai, who showed the contestants what the makers called ‘sach ka aaina (the mirror that shows the truth)”.

Here are some of the major highlights.

As the Weekend Ka Vaar, December 14 episode opened, audience saw three guests - actors Kamya and Hiten and Rashami’s younger brother Gaurav Desai enter the house and point out the shortcomings of the contestants, by ‘showing the mirror’.

Kamya complimented Shefali Zariwala saying how when she first came in, she had been very impressive and played well. The way she broke up the bond between Sidharth and Asim. “You manipulate well but you are not a mastermind. You have it in you to be one though.”

Next, she went to Rashami and Kamya told her bluntly that she was always looking for some sort of a support - first, it was Sidharth, now it is Arhaan. “Where is Rashami Desai? Where is that strong woman? Look at the mirror and see yourself - how weak you appear.”

It was then Arhaan’s turn to get grilled by Kamya - she asked Arhaan that he had objected to Salman asking about his family background saying such things were not to be discussed in public and, by the same logic, he must aboid revealing intimate details about his relationship with Rashami in public (like zero bank balance, ‘being on the road’ )? “This is not love,” she declared. Kamya also confronted Rashami and told her that while it was okay to make a mistake once, repeating it was not fine.

She then went to Madhurima and Vikas. She pulled up Madhurima for calling Vikas a ‘eunuch’, and using it as an abuse. She mentioned how she had been working with this community to give them their rights. To Hindustani Bahu, she asked why he was treating all the ladies as his sisters and daughters? “Are you going make a daily soap? You look like a serial’s old uncle? Where is the Hindustani Bhau?”

Then, it was Hiten’s turn to show the mirror to some contestants -- he took on Bhau and questioned him on the time he spends sleeping inside the house. He also mentioned how Bhau had said that Shehnaz Gill acted cute when Salman would appear. After mostly sleeping in the house, didn’t he too put up a ‘cute’ face in front of Salman?, Hiten asked Bhau.

Hiten told Vishal that nobody had been able to figure out who he actually was. Vishal was even seen as a confused person. Sometimes he appeared to love Madhurima, at other times, it appeared he loved Mahira. Hiten also told Vikas Gupta that the mastermind the world knows him as was missing from the scene.

Lastly, it was the turn of Rashami’s brother Gaurav to enter the house. He asked his sister not to be so “sold out” and that she ought to play the game in the true spirit of it. “Don’t be so spineless,” he said.

Gaurav asked her to confront Arhaan on his claim that Rashami had been broke and has been ‘on the road’, that he had supported her and seen to it that she participated in Bigg Boss. Gaurav said that was false. “He (Arhaan) said that which was very hurtful for me.” Gaurav asked her to go through her judgement and then take a decision.

Then, it was Salman’s turn to grill the contestants. He grilled Bhau, Vishal and Madhurima, Shehnaz and Vikas too. Later, he connected with Sidharth (who is in hospital) and together they seemed to have a good laugh. Many fans called in to wish Sidharth for his quick recovery and for his future in the house.

One of the guests on the show was Suni Grover aka Gutthi, making an entry onstage. As Gutthi, she entertained audience like in the past only this time with new tricks. She proposed marriage to Salman, confessing her love for him. She also went through the ritual of applying vermillion and the jai mala (exchange of ceremonial garlands) and got married to Salman, much to the amusement of the actor and the audience. They also had a baby on the show!

Then came the moment when Salman had to reveal the name of the contestant who was to be evicted. Nominated were Madhurima, Vikas Fatak and Shehnaz Gill. Madhurima was evicted.

