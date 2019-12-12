Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to choose between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. She had the most ‘grandma’ reply

bollywood

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:15 IST

Asking a grandma who is their favourite grandkid is a question that will never yield an answer. Kareena Kapoor Khan realised just that in a new episode of her radio show, What Women Want.

For the opening episode of the second season, Kareena invited her mother-in-law and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore to the show. In the ‘fun questions’ bit, Kareena asked Sharmila to choose her favourite grandchild between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. As expected, Sharmila refused to choose one.

“I have to live. I can’t possibly commit myself to that. They are all very different from each other and it’s really wonderful that I have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. So I am enjoying both. And I think Sara’s interviews, I just love and I am proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket,” she said.

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim are actor Saif Ali Khan’s kids from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh. Taimur is the child of Saif and his second wife Kareena. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

The whole family recently celebrated the 75th birthday of Sharmila Tagore with some pancakes and a tiger safari. Soha wished her mother on Instagram by calling her a tigeress. “I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with Kunal... but I got to put my arm around this tigress here,” Soha wrote on Instagram along with a picture in which she can be seen sharing smiles with her mother and Kunal.

Soha posted another image in which Inaaya is seen curled up in her grandmother’s arms. “Birthday pancakes,” she captioned the image.

The family, including Kareena, Saif and Taimur, were in Ranthambore, which seems like Sharmila’s favourite place. Four years ago, she had celebrated her 70th birthday in Ranthambore as well with Saif and Kareena.

