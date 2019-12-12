e-paper
Kareena Kapoor says convincing Saif Ali Khan to come on her radio show was the hardest. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan will be seen as one of the guests on the second season of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want. She revealed that it was not easy to get him on board.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor is returning with the second season of her popular radio show, What Women Want.
Kareena Kapoor is returning with the second season of her popular radio show, What Women Want.(Varinder Chawla)
         

After making a successful debut on radio with her show, What Women Want, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to return with the second season. This time, her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, will join her in one of the episodes.

In a media interaction on Wednesday, Kareena revealed that convincing Saif to be a guest on her radio show was not easy. She said, “Actually, he was the toughest to convince. Woh ghar pe hai, he is my husband aur itna drama kar raha tha woh, ki ‘Kyun aaun?’ ‘Kya baat karenge hum?’ I said, ‘Arre, it’s my show!’ He asked, ‘Why do you want me on your show?’”

Kareena said that her husband is the kind to silently cheer her on from the sidelines, without making a big show of it. “I think Saif is a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there, achieve and do what I want. He is always smiling and silently watching,” she said.

 

Saif’s mother and Kareena’s mother-in-law, legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, will also feature as a guest in one of the episodes of What Women Want (Season 2).

Also see: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

On the Bollywood front, Kareena will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s comedy Good Newwz, opposite Akshay Kumar. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is about two couples trying to have a baby through In Vitro Fertilisation.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Good Newwz will open in theatres on December 27.

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen as the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathod in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film also stars Kajol, Luke Kenny, Ajinkya Deo and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, and is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

