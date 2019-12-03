Tanhaji song Shankara Re Shankara: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s face-off ahead of their final stand

bollywood

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is as much in the news for its star cast as it is for telling a comparatively lesser known aspect of the Indian history, and its CGI. The film that stars Ajay Devgn as Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahraj’s general Taanaji Malusare has Kajol playing his onscreen wife and Saif Ali Khan as his bete noire Udaybhan Singh Rathod.

Tanhaji’s latest song Shankara Re Shankara brings the two enemies face-to-face ahead of their final stand on the battlefield. As Ajay’s Taanaji says in the song: ‘I want to see the enemy before meeting him in war.”

Sung and composed by Mehul Vyas with lyrics by Anil Verma, Shankara Re Shankara is picturised in what seems to be the Mughal war camp with Saif’s Udaybhan presiding over an evening of entertainment.

Talking about working with Ajay Devgn in the film, Saif had earlier said, “When both of us met each other for the first time on the sets of this film ( Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) I thought nothing has changed much. I only felt that we have become more serious and mature. I always had a nice time working with him because he is a very generous actor. There has never been any stress on how my character will shape up. I have had the best roles in my career working with him. I think it’s really a great and special thing for me. He is a confident filmmaker and actor. I am happy and I think of him as a friend in the industry.”

Saif and Ajay have earlier worked in Kachche Dhaage, LOC: Kargil and Omkara. Ajay stars in the title role of the film, and has also co-produced it. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji counts Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat as its co-producers.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biographical period drama film starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Luke Kenny, Ajinkya Deo and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on January 10.