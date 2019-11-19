Tanhaji trailer: Ajay Devgn plays fierce Maratha warrior, Saif Ali Khan is his arch nemesis. Watch video

bollywood

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer is as powerful and impactful as was expected from the actor. Ajay plays Maratha general Tanaji Malusare in the 100th film of his career and his first biographical drama .

While Ajay shines in the trailer, Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan, a Rajput working for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, makes his presence felt as the antagonist. Kajol, too, makes a brief but memorable appearance, leaving her fans asking for more. Packed with some impressive visuals, folk background music and action scenes, the trailer seems to have a lot to offer.

The film picks up a chapter from the great fight for Kondhana when Taanaji took on Uday Bhan in order to erect the saffron flag, symbolic of Marathas. The enmity between the two sides is evident as Saif tells Ajay, “Teri mitti jazbat se judi hai aur meri akal pani se (You are emotionally connected to your soul whereas my wisdom has no emotions.)”.

Tanhaji is set in the 17th century and revolves around the life of Tanaji, one of the most fearless but unsung warrior in Indian history and the military leader in the army of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay had recently shared character posters of the lead cast. He had unveiled Kajol’s look on Instagram with the caption, “Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti.” She is seen in a traditional Marathi avatar in a dull red sari, a bindi adorning her forehead and wearing a simple mangalsutra and a Marathi-style nose ring. The poster also features a man on his knees holding the Maratha flag erect.

Since last month, Ajay has shared individual posters of Saif as Uday Bhan, Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb and Padmavati Rao as Jijabai.

It is being produced by Ajay with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The movie will release next year on January 10.

Saif and Ajay are set to be seen together in the Om Raut directorial after 12 years. They last collaborated in National Award-winning Omkara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Ajay and Kajol are also coming together nine years after their last film, Toonpur Ka Super Hero.

