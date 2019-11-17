e-paper
Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn shares new teaser before trailer release on Tuesday. Watch

Ajay Devgn has shared a new teaser for his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan will star together in Tanhaji.
         

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared another new teaser for his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, ahead of the trailer release on Tuesday. The tiny new clip shows a man holding a child’s hand and slipping his shackles on the child’s arm.

“Rishton ka farz… Ya mitti ka karz (Is it duty towards relationships or a debt to the earth)?#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER IN 2 DAYS,” Ajay captioned his post. A loud music plays in the background as the scene unfolds on screen.

 

Ajay has previously shared multiple little clips from the film. Watch them here:

 

 

Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. In his poster, kohl-eyed Saif can be seen sitting and holding a sword with his hands. Sharing it, Ajay tweeted: “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will mark Ajay’s on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. The period drama also features Sharad Kelkar and Pankaj Tripathi. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Also read: Deepika Padukone had to intervene when a fan said ‘I love you Ranveer’. Watch

Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay after almost 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film Omkara. In the new film, Saif will play the role of Uday Bhan - a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

