Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn unveils Saif Ali Khan’s villainous Udaybhan in new poster, fans compare him to Jon Snow, Ranveer’s Khilji

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:06 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn has revealed Saif Ali Khan’s new character poster for their upcoming historical epic film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif will play a character named Udaybhan in the film.

Ajay captioned the post, “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…” The poster shows Saif looking intensely at the camera, dressed in armour and holding the hilt of a sword with both hands. His hair is longer, as is his beard. Saif will play the villain to Ajay’s heroic Tanhaji in the film. Fans are describing Saif Ali Khan’s look in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as ‘gareebon ka Jon Snow’ and ‘elder Ranveer Singh’.

Ajay had previously revealed character posters for both Saif and his own characters. The film marks Ajay’s 100th project as an actor, and everyone from Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, to wife Kajol wished him on the milestone. “We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn,” Akshay wrote.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had written, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji.”

Saif is coming of the notorious box office flop Laal Kaptaan, and the poorly received second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. Tanhaji marks the actor’s return to big budget filmmaking for the first time in years.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Kajol, and is slated for a January 10. The film will also be released in 3D.

Follow @htshowbiz for more