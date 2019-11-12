e-paper
Tanhaji poster: After Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar shares Ajay Devgn’s look, wishes him on his 100th film

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior latest poster was shared by Akshay Kumar, who also wished Ajay Devgn on his 100th film.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Latest Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior poster was shared by Akshay Kumar.
         

As Ajay Devgn gets ready to present his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his Bollywood friends are lining up to support him. After Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of Ajay as Tanhaji, Akshay Kumar has now given us the first good look at him as the Maratha general.

“We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn,” Akshay wrote.

 

The two actors are collaborating in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe – while Ajay leads Singham franchise, Akhay is shooting for Sooryavanshi. In the past, they have worked together in Suhaag, Insaan and Khakee.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had written, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji.” To this, Ajay replied, “Thank You @iamsrk for making my 100th film #Tanhaji so special. Appreciate your gesture.”

 

Tanhaji is being directed by Om Raut and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Kajol.

Ajay shared the first look of the film last month and wrote, “MIND that was as sharp as a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.” He also shared the first look at Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist in the film.

