Bell Bottom first look: Akshay Kumar announces spy thriller based on true events, says it is not a remake

Akshay Kumar will now be seen in Bell Bottom, which he claims is an original screenplay, inspired by true events. The film will be set in the 80s.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2019 10:12 IST
Asian News International
Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar will be working in a spy thriller inspired by true events.
After announcing his next “roller-coaster spy ride” Bell Bottom on Sunday, Akshay Kumar revealed that the film is inspired by true events. The actor had on Sunday put out the very first look from his outing revealing the title and release date following which a fan commented on the post asking if it is the “remake of Kannada film?”

In no time, Akshay responded saying, “Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.”

 

 

Well, no doubt that the Housefull 4 stars’ response will make the film all the more exciting for fans as it joined his list of films which are based on true incidents, including Rustom and Mission Mangal.

Set in the 80s, Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in Bell Bottom. The gripping poster of the film featured the star wearing a coffee brown suit with dark shades and a big moustache - all the right ingredients which make for a suave secret agent.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It is set for a release on January 22, 2021.

Also read: Happy birthday Boney Kapoor: 10 pictures with Janhvi, Arjun, Anil and Sridevi to prove family means everything to him

Meanwhile, the actor is still basking in the success of his last multi-starrer film Housefull 4 which managed to hit century and rake in Rs 109 crores within five days of its release. Moreover, he has a number of films lined up throughout the year including Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

