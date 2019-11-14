Tanhaji posters: Ajay Devgn unveils first looks of Aurangzeb, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:36 IST

A day after debuting Saif Ali Khan’s character poster from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, actor Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol have revealed the first looks of Sharad Kelkar (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), Luke Kenny (Aurangzeb) and Padmavati Rao (Jijamata).

Ajay wrote alongside the poster for Auragzeb, “Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain.” Alongside the Shivaji poster, he wrote, “Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha!”. And he captioned the Jijamata poster with, “Jab tak Kondhana pe bhagwa nahi lehrata, hum joote nahi pehnenge.”

Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Kajol, and is slated for a January 10. The trailer, meanwhile, will be released on November 19.

Ajay began building up to the trailer release by revealing character posters for Tanhaji and Udaybhan, Saif’s villainous character. He captioned Saif’s poster, “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…”

The film marks Ajay’s 100th project as actor, and everyone from Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, to wife Kajol wished him on the milestone. “We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn,” Akshay had written.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had written, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji.”

Tanhaji will arrive just a month after Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, another period costume drama, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more