e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Tanhaji posters: Ajay Devgn unveils first looks of Aurangzeb, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actor Ajay Devgn has unveiled the first looks of Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb, from his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb in Tanhaji.
Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb in Tanhaji.
         

A day after debuting Saif Ali Khan’s character poster from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, actor Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol have revealed the first looks of Sharad Kelkar (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), Luke Kenny (Aurangzeb) and Padmavati Rao (Jijamata).

Ajay wrote alongside the poster for Auragzeb, “Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain.” Alongside the Shivaji poster, he wrote, “Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha!”. And he captioned the Jijamata poster with, “Jab tak Kondhana pe bhagwa nahi lehrata, hum joote nahi pehnenge.”

 

 

 

Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Kajol, and is slated for a January 10. The trailer, meanwhile, will be released on November 19.

Ajay began building up to the trailer release by revealing character posters for Tanhaji and Udaybhan, Saif’s villainous character. He captioned Saif’s poster, “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…”

The film marks Ajay’s 100th project as actor, and everyone from Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, to wife Kajol wished him on the milestone. “We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn,” Akshay had written.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had written, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji.”

Tanhaji will arrive just a month after Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, another period costume drama, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News