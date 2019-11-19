Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur join Salman Khan in celebrating Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan-Salma’s wedding anniversaries

bollywood

Actor Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Monday. Incidentally, it was also Salman’s parents Salim Khan and Salma’s 55th wedding anniversary and the family made sure to celebrate the day with a star-studded bash.

All among the Khans including Salman, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, brother Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, brother Sohail Khan and wife Seema, sister Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri and step-mother Helen were spotted at the party.

Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding anniversary bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding anniversary bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan and Salma, Helen at the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

While Arbaaz’s ex-wife Malaika Arora did not attend the party, her sister Amrita Arora, along with parents joined the Khans for the double anniversary celebrations. Their son Arhaan was seen posing for photographs at the party.

Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora and parents, Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and son Arhaan at the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Randeep Hooda, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Several of their industry friends also joined the family on the occasion. Sonakshi Sinha, who will now be seen with Salman for the third time on screen in Dabangg 3, arrived in a green polka-dotted dress. Katrina Kaif, who’s basking in the success of her last film Bharat, also joined Salman and family in floral co-ords. Salman’s Race 3 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah also attended the party.

Among others spotted at the bash were Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Zaheer Iqbal, Randeep Hooda and Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra.

Arpita also shared a touching note for Aayush on Instagram along with a happy family picture. She wrote, “We may not have it all together but,together we have it all.” Happy 5th Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends,to being a boyfriend, to becoming a husband & then a father,every journey has been amazing.It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me,being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever.”

Arpita and Aayush are parents to son Ahil and are expecting their second child. Aayush had made his Bollywood debut last year with Salman Khan’s production, Loveyatri.

