Tanhaji poster: Kajol looks breathtaking as Savitribai Malusare, Ajay Devgn shares poster
Kajol plays Savitribai Malusare in Ajay Devgn’s period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay is in the title role in the film.bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:43 IST
Kajol is all set to be seen in her first biopic film, Tanhaji. Ajay Devgn, who plays the title role in the film, has shared the first poster of Kajol on Twitter.
Introducing her screen avatar, Ajay captioned the poster, “Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti (Savitribai Malusare - The support of Tanhaji’s courage - the power of his strength.)” Kajol looks convincing in a simple sari, wearing a simple mangalsutra, a bindi on her forehead and the Maharashtrian nose ring.
Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER TOMORROW@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/i2CcMbWcAa— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 18, 2019
Kajol’s fans were delighted to see her new look. A fan wrote, “Making me emotional just to see this.... Loved this look!” Another wrote, “Queen of Queen, Kajol mam looking so impressive & beautiful”.
The much-anticipated trailer of the film is set to arrive on Tuesday. The makers had released a tiny promo on Sunday with the tagline ‘Rishton ka farz… Ya mitti ka karz?’ Two people who are not seen in the promo are seen holding hands in the new video.
The other character posters of the film are already out. While Ajay looks intense as Tanhaji, Saif looks fierce as Uday Bhan. A kohl-eyed Saif can be seen sitting and holding a sword with his hands. Ajay tweeted his look with the caption, “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…”
MIND that was as sharp as a sword...#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/t23NbaqiYM— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2019
Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19#SaifAliKhan @itsKajolD @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/eXrqNOnbzp— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 13, 2019
Sharad Kelkar plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and was introduced with the caption, “Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha!” Luke Kenny of Sacred Games fame plays Aurangzeb in the film and was introduced as “Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain.”
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @SharadK7 @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/4LI3b4IXj1— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2019
Aurangzeb Mughal Emperor - Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @LukeKennyLIVE @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/Fm6IQ7LQ8Y— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2019
The makers also released the character poster of Padmavati Rao as Jijamata and introduced her saying, “Jab tak Kondhana pe bhagwa nahi lehrata, hum joote nahi pehnenge.”
Jijamata - "Jab tak Kondhana pe bhagwa nahi lehrata, hum joote nahi pehnenge"#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut #PadmavatiRao @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/tfgNaQjj2h— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2019
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will mark Ajay’s on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. The period drama also features Pankaj Tripathi. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.
Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film will release on January 10, 2020.
