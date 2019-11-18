Karan Johar shares cutest pic of his twins from Aaradhya’s birthday bash, jokes son Yash is camera-shy like him

bollywood

Karan Johar is not just a noted filmmaker but also a doting father to twins, Roohi and Yash. The director has shared an adorable picture of his two kids on Instagram, taking a dig at his own camera-friendliness.

Karan posted the picture with the caption, “My son is camera shy just like me!!!” along with wink emojis. While his daughter Roohi can be seen standing confidently for a picture and looks cute in a white frock with a matching bow in her hair, his son clings to him while turning his face from the camera. The picture is from Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya’s birthday party on Saturday. Karan had attended the party with his kids at the Bachchan residence.

Not just the fans, several of Karan’s friends and celebrities couldn’t get over the cute picture. Abhishek called it “cutest” whereas his sister Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Love bugs all three.” Diana Penty called them “angels”. Kajol dropped several heart emojis in the comments section. Namrata Shirodkar commented, “Adorable karan they r stay blessed”.

Sharing how he loves being a father, Karan had said at the India Today Conclave, “When I held my babies, I couldn’t believe that they were extensions of myself in flesh and blood. I have never been in a successful relationship. Love has always kind of missed me, and then I had Yash and Roohi.” He added, “When I hold them and they say ‘Dadda don’t go’, I melt. It is a love story that doesn’t compare to anything else in my life.”

Karan welcomed the twins in February, 2017 via surrogacy. While his son is named after his late filmmaker father Yash Johar, his daughter’s name Roohi is a rearrangement of the alphabets of his mother’s name Hiroo Johar.

Karan, meanwhile, hosted a lavish party on Thursday for singer Katy Perry who visited India for the OnePlus Music Festival held on Sunday. Almost the entire film industry including Aishwarya, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had joined Katy at the party.

