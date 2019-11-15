Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Arjun-Malaika pose with Katy Perry as Karan Johar plays the perfect host. See inside pics

bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar played the perfect host and threw a fancy welcome party for American singer Katy Perry on Thursday, ahead of her One Plus Music Concert in Mumbai. Attending the do were a host of Bollywood A-listers.

In pictures and video clips that are now online, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Sanya Kapoor, his wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya were all seen at the party. Also seen were Jacqueline Fernandez and Kajol.

Katy Perry with Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

In some pictures, Ananya, Aishwarya and Shanaya were spotted happily posing with Katy. The American singer arrived in India on November 12 and expressed happiness and feeling ‘rejuvenated’ revisiting the country after a gap of seven years. On her arrival she shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account and wrote: “They say every single cell of your body rejuvenates itself about every 7 years and it’s been 7 years since I’ve been to India so let’s just say a brand new me is ready to par-tay at the #oneplusmusicfestival on Nov 16th with the cutie @dualipa Thanks for having us @oneplus_india.”

Katy had vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her then-boyfriend Russell Brand. During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage. However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.In August, she took to social media to express her excitement over “returning to India” and giving her “first-ever performance in Mumbai”.

“I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” she had tweeted.

