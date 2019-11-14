Katy Perry poses with Prince of Wales, Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of her maiden Indian concert. See pics

music

Singer Katy Perry is in Mumbai and met Prince Charles, who is also on a trip to India. She is here for her maiden concert in India. Katy has five American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, 14 People’s Choice Awards, and four Guinness World Records, to her credit.

In one of the pictures doing the rounds online, Katy is seen in a floral gown and posing with Prince of Wales and socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

Katy also attended the press meet for the music festival where she is set to perform and was seen posing for photographs with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Pointing to Jacqueline, Perry said, “I also like Jacqueline, feels like she is definitely going to take me shopping.”

Talking about her India visit, Katy told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s been seven years since I came to India; so, I’m definitely going to bring new songs, and new set design elements. You’ll hear songs like I Kissed A Girl and Harleys in Hawaii. Bollywood has fascinated me always. I met Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) years ago before she made her mark in the US. I’ve always wanted to familiarise myself with the Indian stars.”

She also claimed she is not one to stay inside her hotel room and will rather explore the streets. “I just don’t stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets.”

On being asked if she admires any Indian artist or is looking forward to collaborating with them, Katy told ANI, “I think that’s what the research and development this week is going to be all about. I am going to some really fun party, meet some people from Bollywood, will be hearing some incredible bands. This time is all about immersing and educating myself. I would love to meet anyone who is interesting and has a great perspective and has care, empathy for the world, one who wants to do compassionate artistic things. That’s the kind of people I like to hang out with.”

