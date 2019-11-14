Bigg Boss 13 day 44 written update episode 44 November 13: Sidharth Shukla fights with Asim Riaz and Arti Singh

tv

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:25 IST

The show host Salman Khan may have validated his actions and attitude but people from Sidharth Shukla’s team itself are now turning against him inside Bigg Boss 13 house. On Wednesday’s episode, we saw Sidharth fighting with friends Arti Singh and Asim Riaz. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

During the captaincy task, Mahira got into a fight with Shefali and it turned ugly when they began pushing each other.

Sidharth tried his best to get Vishal on his side.

Shehnaaz and Shefali discussed how Vishal may be a good person but is not worth trusting in the game.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar upset as censors blur alcohol glasses in Ford v Ferrari, asks ‘why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent’

Shehnaaz and Sidharth also had a discussion over how things got ugly between them. Shehnaaz claimed she was simply being fed things against him but Sidharth told her that such behaviour is not helpful.

Shefali and Mahira got into yet another fight early morning when they were discussing the duty of Mahira. Shehnaaz and Paras also fought over how she has not been loyal to anyone.

At the breakfast table, Sidharth taunted Arti for being fake as she tried to correct Himanshi. Aarti clarified with Sidharth that she won’t agree to whatever Sidharth said as she has the right to have her own opinions. Sidharth told Arti that she may be trying hard but she won’t appear what she wants because she is not as strong and independent. Arti said I do not have to agree with you all the times. She told Shehnaaz that Sidharth is good as long as you agree with all his stuff.

Vishal and Shehnaaz then discussed how everyone is fighting. Vishal said Arti is flaunting a lot that she supports Sidharth. Shehnaaz said she wanted to trust Sidharth but has begun feeling that it is kind of imposed from her side and Sidharth is still thinking about the game.

Sidharth, Asim and Shefali discussed that Vishal may not support them but that is something they cannot help with. Later, Sidharth told Vishal that the other side does not have any leader and he must choose someone from his team. Sidharth said there are two teams and Vishal must choose one side at some point, adding that there will never be a third team inside the house.

Later, Sidharth and Asim had an ugly discussion regarding the task. Both kept blaming each other for their team’s failure. Soon, Arhaan was seen trying to pull Asim from Sidharth’s side. “Apan pyaade thodi hain, apan bhi hain. Apne liye khel rahe hain (We are not pawns in the game, we are playing for ourselves),” Arhaan said.

Asim thenreplied, “Abhi mai game change karta hun. Mai dikhata hu kaun hu main. (I will change the game now. I will show them what I am).”

Soon, the task ended with Mahira, Vishal, Devoleena as contenders for captaincy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more