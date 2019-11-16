e-paper
She is very real and authentic: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi on Kajol

The actor is a complete Kajol fan and admits to being in awe of her voice and work

regional-movies Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:20 IST
Anjali Shetty
Anjali Shetty
Hindustan Times, Pune
Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will be working with senior actor Kajol in Netflix's Tribhanga, produced by Ajay Devgn Films
Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will be working with senior actor Kajol in Netflix’s Tribhanga, produced by Ajay Devgn Films
         

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi calls himself a Kajol loyalist. He admits to always being a huge fan of her work and has repeatedly said so in many interviews. So, when he got a chance to work with the actor, his joy knew no bounds. It was on director-actor Renuka Shahane’s suggestion that the production house got in touch with Vaibhav for Tribhanga.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will be seen in Renuka Shahane’s directorial next, Tribhanga
Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will be seen in Renuka Shahane’s directorial next, Tribhanga

The web series is about a dysfunctional family and every character has several layers to him/her. “As an actor, I am always intrigued to portray layers in a role. I feel fortunate that Renuka ma’am suggested my name. It means a lot coming from an actor of her stature.”

Vaibhav admits it was nostalgia to hear Kajol’s voice. “I am in love with the way she modulates her voice. Even while doing readings, there is so much to learn from her,” he adds.

He says they discussed quite a lot of things ranging from films to yoga and meditation. “She is very down to earth, real and authentic. There were many instances where Tanvi ma’am (Azmi, actor), Kajol and I would speak in Marathi. She also speaks to her staff in fluent Marathi,” he says.

Sharing a fun anecdote on the set, he says, “She went around asking people if they could pronounce my surname (Tatwawaadi). She had a blast getting people to say it quickly.”

