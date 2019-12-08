On Sharmila Tagore’s 75th birthday, Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable pic of the actor with Inaaya

bollywood

Actor and writer Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Inaaya on social media, on the occasion of the veteran actor’s birthday on Sunday. Sharmila turned 75 on December 8.

Sharing the picture, Soha wrote: “Birthday pancakes !!” the picture shows a smiling Sharmila, sitting at the head of a dining table with Inaaya in her lap. In front of them is a pancake, with Happy Birthday, written on the plate in chocolate sauce. Inaaya looks a bit dazed in her grandmother’s arms.

Soha Ali Khan shared some more pictures on Instagram.

The picture drew a lot of comments from Soha’s industry friends with many wishing Sharmila on her birthday. Among those who wished Sharmila were Sophie Choudry and Neha Dhupia while Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan Nanda left red heart emojis in the comments section. Neha, who happens to be a good friend of Soha, wrote how her daughter Mehr was missing Inaaya. She said, “Happy happy happy birthday Sharmila aunty... we send you all our love. Come back soon Innu... Mehrunissa misses Inni.”

In another picture, shared as Instagram story by Soha , she wrote: “Birthday Eve”. In it, a smiling Sharmila sits by a table with traditional Indian food spread out with an old-style lit lantern by her side.

The recent pictures of Soha and her husband Kunal suggest that the Patuadi extended family is out on a safari. In one of the pictures, shared by Soha, Inaaya stands with her back to the camera and is looking into the wild. There is a water body which is ringed by little vegetation and soil around. In video clips shared by Kunal, they all are in a jeep, making their way through the jungle. At one point, they spot a female Sambar deer on the road.

Earlier, Kunal had shared a group picture from Pataudi Palace, where Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha and he posed inside the palace as the building itself gleamed in white with the night sky, reflecting the blue of the palace’s lights. Soha too had shared a cute picture of cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya on a swing. Kareena had on Saturday attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi, where she shared the stage with Akshay Kumar.

