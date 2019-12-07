Taimur and cousin Inaaya enjoy a day out at Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan captures the moment for internet. See pic

bollywood

Actor Soha Ali Khan, along with husband Kunal Kemmu, family members, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, were spotted at the Pataudi Palace on Friday. On Saturday, Soha shared a cute picture of Kareena’s son Taimur and her daughter Inaaya on a swing.

Sharing it, she simply wrote: “Up up and away ! #timandinni” The picture shows Taimur and Inaaya enjoying on their respective swings. Taimur seems to be enjoying more and has a naughty expression on his face, while Inaaya looks a bit worried about something. Earlier in the month, Soha had posted a touching picture of herself and Inaaya praying at the grave of her late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She had simply written, “Wish you were here.” In it, Inaaya was in woollens, with the pom-poms on her cap standing out.

Kunal had shared a group picture from Pataudi Palace on Friday, where all four of them could be seen posing for the camera. The blue-white structure stood out against the night sky. Sharing it, Kunal wrote: “Cold Blue and Royal Blue.”

A day later, Kareena was in Delhi for the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Speaking at the event, she detailed out how she balances her life as a working mother, how Taimur was a brave boy, who knows that his mother works and how Veere Di Wedding turned out to be a hit, despite failing to get insured initially. She said: “The film went on to become a success and my son came along with me to the shoot and I think that was the best decision as well. He has to know that his mother works. He has to respect the fact that both his parents work. Saif was like, if you want to continue, take him with you and keep him close. Let him know what you do. And that’s what he has done, he is a brave, brave boy. He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab. And I shoot for 8 hours, rush back to put him to bed and I have a wonderful actor and producer - Aamir Khan, who supports me. That’s what a working mother and a working actor should be. I think things are changing in our world.”

