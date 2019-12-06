e-paper
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoy holiday at Pataudi Palace. See pic

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had a fun winter evening at Pataudi Palace.

Dec 06, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are chilling together at Pataudi Palace.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace to celebrate the holiday season. Kunal shared a picture of the two couples chilling together on his Instagram account and wrote, “Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight.”

 

With Christmas around the corner, the Pataudi Palace is beautifully decked up. Soha has been sharing glimpses of the early festivities on Instagram. She shared pictures of a Christmas tree as well as the premises beautifully decorated with lights.

Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of the beautifully decorated Pataudi Palace on Instagram.
Though Pataudi Palace is Saif’s ancestral home, he revealed in a recent interview that he had to buy it back from a hotel chain after the demise of his father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

“People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father [Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi] died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted [the palace] back, I could let him know. I said: I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money!” he told Mid-Day, adding that he bought Pataudi Palace with the money that he earned from doing films.

Also see: Step inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s luxurious Pataudi Palace with these pictures

Saif and Kareena, along with their son Taimur Ali Khan, often go to the Pataudi Palace on vacation. Kareena even rang in her birthday this year at the palace.

On the work front, Saif will be seen next on the big screen as the antagonist in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film will release on January 10, 2020.

Kareena, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar. The comedy is scheduled to open in theatres on December 27 this year.

