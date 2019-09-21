Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan share a kiss post her cake-cutting ceremony at Pataudi Palace. See pics, video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 21, 2019

Actor Kareena Kapoor turned 39 this year and rang in her birthday at husband Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral house, The Pataudi Palace. Kareena and Saif who flew to Delhi along with son Taimur for her birthday celebrations were also joined by Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan.

Karisma has shared glimpses of Kareena’s midnight cake-cutting ceremony on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday my darling bebo ! We love you. Direction by @gauravvkchawla @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries.”

Kareena and Saif can be seen twinning in white kurta-pyjama in the video. As Kareena cuts the cake, Saif and Karisma can be seen clapping in the background. A special picture shared by Karisma shows Kareena and Saif sharing a kiss in front of the party setup with ‘Happy Birthday’ balloons dangling behind them.

Karisma also posted a picture of Kareena holding a large champagne glass, a closeup of her special birthday cake and a picture of the poolside at the Pataudi Palace. Karisma’s daughter Samaira posted a funny selfie with her from their way to the palace on her Instagram stories.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her birthday at the Pataudi Palace.

Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses of Kareena Kapoor’s birthday celebrations at the Pataudi Palace.

Many of her industry friends wished her in the comments section. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Bebo.” Her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Happiest bday Bebo.” Rhea Kapoor, who co-produced Kareena’s last film Veere Di Wedding, enquired, “Means it’s a music video.”

Its not clear if singer Diljit Dosanjh and Gauravv Chawla also joined the actor at the palace. However, Diljit also shared the same video on his Instagram account along with a birthday message, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN #Kareenakapoor Wish you Health & Happiness. KEEP ROCKING ....”

According to a report in Navbharat Times, Saif and Kareena had forgotten the way from the airport to the Pataudi Palace. While Saif asked a few locals for directions and had to pose for selfies, Kareena and Taimur sat in the car.

