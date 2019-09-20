Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: Her 10 pics with Taimur, Saif that prove she has most precious family ever

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor turns a year older on Saturday and here are a few pictures that will kick off the party on the best note. On Kareena’s 39th birthday, we bring you her 10 best pictures with her family--husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister Karisma Kapoor and other precious people.

This year, Kareena is celebrating her birthday with Saif and Taimur at his ancestral home in Pataudi. The family has already reached the Pataudi palace and we are sure grand preparations are already underway to mark her big day.

Kareena has often talked about the importance of family for her. This year, while speaking to popular Instagram page Humans of Bombay, Kareena talked about how her sister helped her make the right choices in the beginning of her career and how Saif helped her find herself and her confidence when she hit a slump.

“It started out great–I did amazing films. But then for a year I didn’t work. I felt like my career was over; I was told to ‘re-invent’, become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it’s worse–there are so many eyes on you! Somehow through my life, I’ve been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker,” she said.

“I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond. He’s 10 years older than me and has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif–he helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we’re so different–he’s more private and not ‘Bollywoodised’, but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me,” she added.

She also talked about how Saif talked to her mother about marrying her. “We’d been dating for awhile, when he said he’s not 25 & can’t keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.’ My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right,” she said.

Soon, the two became parents to their son Taimur and Kareena now just cannot imagine a life without him. “A few years later, I was blessed with our son, Taimur. Motherhood is the greatest thing that’s happened to me. Taimur is a part of me–I can’t go an hour without him. He’s always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day,” she said.

So on Kareena’s birthday, check out her 10 best pictures with her family:

Kareena will be next seen in the movie Good Newwz, with Akshay Kumar, slated to be released on December 27. The film will bring back the actress to the silver screen after a year’s break.

The film, Kareena believes, will be a laugh riot. “I’m sure people are going to love it. It’s got a different concept and it’s releasing during the holiday period. It will be a laugh riot,” she said.

